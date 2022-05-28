A man who has faced drug and other charges in courtrooms from Pittsburgh to Indiana was sentenced Friday to up to seven years in a state correctional institution on multiple counts including possession of drugs, contraband and a prohibited firearm.
Austin T. Hopkins, 26, who has had addresses in Apollo and Saltsburg, faced Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark, who also revoked his probation in a 2019 case involving possession with intent to deliver and sentenced him for assorted felonies and misdemeanors.
Earlier this year, Hopkins entered guilty pleas in two cases dating back to 2021, for second-degree felony possession of a prohibited firearm and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, and two cases from this year, a felony count of possession of contraband and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
The contraband case came out of White Township, the paraphernalia case came out of Blairsville, and the firearm and possession cases came out of Saltsburg.
A case in Pittsburgh delayed action on the 2021 counts against Hopkins.
He pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance during a Phoenix Docket Conference before Westmoreland County Senior Judge John J. Driscoll, who sentenced him to 15 months’ probation.
Hopkins had been arrested in McKeesport on Nov. 6, 2020, on multiple counts of drug possession and a count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Back in Indiana County, he faced multiple charges stemming from an incident on May 27, 2021, along the 800 block of High Street in Saltsburg.
State police Troop A, Indiana, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said Hopkins’ brother reported he had been involved in a physical altercation during which Hopkins picked up a knife and chased him out and into the street. Greenfield said the brother suffered a minor injury during the altercation.
State police said Hopkins was located in a nearby house where he was taken into custody without incident — but so was a fully-loaded Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun wrapped in a black hooded sweatshirt.
Greenfield said troopers learned that Hopkins had brought the firearm and other possessions into that house sometime earlier — and that Hopkins is prohibited from possessing that firearm.
o o o
Before Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark, Jeffrey M. Lych, 39, whose present address is the Westmoreland County Prison, was sentenced in a 2021 case where he pleaded guilty to felony possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
Clark sentenced Lych to four months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail, paroled him forthwith, and placed him on three years probation to run consecutively to his parole.
Lych also was fined and ordered to pay costs and restitution.
o o o
A former Blairsville man who was listed by state police among Indiana County’s “Five Most Wanted” in January 2021 has been sentenced to time in a state correctional institution in multiple 2021 cases before Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy P. Creany.
Appearing in Indiana County Common Pleas Court Friday, Creany sentenced Allan W. Burnheimer, 35, whose current address was the Indiana County Jail, to four to 10 years in a state prison for two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
Creany also assessed fines and costs from Burnheimer.