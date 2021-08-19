Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that his administration had awarded $602,306 in grants to help Pennsylvania’s rural communities increase protection from wildfires.
The grants were awarded to qualifying local firefighting forces in rural areas and communities with fewer than 10,000 people. The funding may be used for training and equipment purchases directly related to fighting brush and forest fires.
In Indiana County, Commodore Volunteer Fire Department is getting $10,000, while Pine Township Volunteer Fire Company will get $6,250.
“These grants will allow our first responders to prepare for and, if needed, douse dangerous wildfires so that our communities remain safe,” Wolf said.
In nearby areas, Perry Township Volunteer Fire Company, which often crosses the Jefferson County line to help in northern Indiana County, is getting $2,500.
Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Company Number 1 in Westmoreland County is getting $10,000, while Carrolltown Fire Company in Cambria County is getting $4,480, and Glendale Volunteer Fire Department Engine Company in Clearfield County is getting $7,500.
“We are grateful to the men and women who help fight brush and forest fires across the commonwealth and are hopeful that these grants help ensure public safety,” Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “Having well-equipped and highly trained wildfire fighters is critical to protecting our forests and wilds, especially as we see rising temperatures globally.”
In 2020, more than $591,000 was awarded to 109 volunteer fire companies. The grant program, offered through DCNR and paid through federal grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, has awarded more than $14.5 million since it began in 1982.