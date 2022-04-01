Cindy K. Chung, United States attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, has been named vice chair on U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland’s Advisory Committee of U.S. Attorneys.
AGAC, created in 1973, advises the attorney general of matters of policy, procedure and management impacting the offices of the attorneys heading up federal prosecution in districts overseen by local federal courthouses.
“I look forward to this great opportunity to represent our district and my U.S. Attorney colleagues, to advocate for the rule of law, and to provide counsel to the Attorney General on policy, and management and operational issues impacting U.S. Attorney’s offices nationwide,” Chung said in a news release Wednesday.
Chung was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in November 2021.
She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Yale University (1997) and a Juris Doctor degree from Columbia Law School (2002).
Her career started with her work as a law clerk for Judge Myron H. Thompson in the Middle District of Alabama.
She then was an assistant district attorney in New York County, N.Y., from 2003 to 2007, when she was named as investigation counsel in that county’s Official Corruption Unit from 2007 to 2009.
She was a trial attorney in the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division from 2009 to 2014, when she joined the Western District office in Pittsburgh and served in various roles until she was elevated to head that office.
U.S. Attorney Damian Williams of the Southern District of New York was named to chair the panel of 12 attorneys from across the country.
Other U.S. attorneys from New York, Maine, North Carolina, Louisiana, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Arizona, Colorado and the District of Columbia also were named to AGAC.