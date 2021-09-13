BURRELL TOWNSHIP — A woman from the Blairsville area is being held in Indiana County Jail without bond after the fatal shooting of her boyfriend Friday evening in an apartment less than a mile outside Blairsville.
According to court records, Matraca Lynn Vrana, 28, was arraigned Saturday afternoon before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch on multiple charges in the death of Matthew Hill, 27, of Blairsville.
According to a court docket, a preliminary hearing is scheduled before Welch Sept. 20 at 1:15 p.m.
While the Indiana County Coroner’s office has a Blairsville Borough address for Hill, state police at Troop A, Indiana, said Hill and Vrana shared an apartment along Barnview Circle in Burrell Township.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said, members of the Troop A, Indiana Patrol and Criminal Investigation Units were dispatched to that apartment Friday at approximately 8 p.m. and learned upon arrival Hill had been transported by Citizens’ Ambulance to Indiana Regional Medical Center for an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. said Hill subsequently died after life-saving measures were unsuccessful.
Overman said Hill was pronounced dead by an attending physician in the emergency room at IRMC.
“Upon investigation, troopers learned that Vrana and the victim were inside their shared apartment when Vrana fired a shot from a rifle at the victim,” Greenfield said. “Troopers determined that this was an isolated incident.”
Overman said “it is reported that Mr. Hill and his girlfriend were involved in a possible domestic-related problem,” during which “Mr. Hill’s girlfriend fired a shotgun striking him in the head.”
Overman’s report followed an autopsy scheduled for Saturday by Dr. Cyril H. Wecht, M.D., J.D., and Pathology Associates.
Greenfield said Vrana was charged with one count of criminal homicide and felony counts of voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure.
Court records said it was “voluntary manslaughter (due to) provocation from the individual killed.”
The state’s criminal code says “a person who kills an individual without lawful justification commits voluntary manslaughter if at the time of the killing he (or she) is acting under a sudden and intense passion resulting from serious provocation” that could be by “the individual killed.”
Greenfield said members of the State Police Troop A Major Case Team were assisted by the offices of the Indiana County District Attorney and coroner.