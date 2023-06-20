Multiple companies from across Indiana, Westmoreland and Armstrong counties were involved in an early Sunday fire that ravaged a home along the 200 block of Adair Road, just across the Kiskiminetas River from Avonmore in Kiskiminetas Township.
No injuries were reported in that fire.
Nicole Roschella, regional communications manager for the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region, said the Red Cross Disaster Action Team responded after the fire.
“The Red Cross provided one adult and one pet with emergency assistance for temporary lodging, food, clothing and other immediate needs,” Roschella said.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Iselin-West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Company at 3:01 a.m. to bring a tanker to the Adair Road address, where the chief from Kittanning Township Volunteer Fire Department was designated the water supply officer and took care of setting up a tanker shuttle, according to a post by the Iselin-West Lebanon company.
Kittanning Township and Iselin-West Lebanon were among the first to respond to assist Kiskiminetas Township Volunteer Fire Department.
According to an Iselin-West Lebanon Facebook post, others called to the scene included Avonmore, North Apollo, Bell Township, Apollo No. 2 and No. 3, Elderton, Parks Township, Burrell Township (Armstrong County) and Saltsburg.
ICEMA said Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 4:17 a.m.
Medic 106 out of Apollo, Lower Kiski EMS and Kiskiminetas Township Police also were dispatched to the scene.
