State police at Indiana said Tuesday that a felony arrest warrant has been issued for a home health care aide on charges that she stole several thousand dollars from an 80-year-old White Township woman.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said charges were filed against April L. Kovach, 45, of Rural Valley, Armstrong County, before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne Steffee.
Steffee issued a warrant for Kovach’s arrest on 27 felony counts, including eight counts apiece of access device fraud, theft by deception and identify theft, as well as single counts of forgery, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
On Sept. 18, 2020, Greenfield said, the victim, who lives along Valley Road, reported having received a copy of a $2,500 check, made payable to Kovach, that was drawn on her bank account without her knowledge or permission.
At the time, the state police spokesman said, Kovach was employed as the victim’s home health care aid.
A further review of the older woman’s personal bank statements turned up eight fraudulent ATM withdrawals totaling $3,889.25. Greenfield said the first of those withdrawals occurred Aug. 25.
Greenfield said a search warrant was served on Oct. 26 at Kovach’s bank, where a review of her bank statements found the $2,500 check was deposited into her account on Sept. 3. Greenfield said troopers also found that several cash deposits were made into Kovach’s account within the timeframe of the fraudulent ATM cash withdrawals from the victim’s account.
Additionally, Greenfield said, investigators obtained video surveillance that showed Kovach depositing a $2,500 check and using the victim’s debit card at an ATM in White Township.
Kovach is described as a White female, 5-foot-4, weighing 110 pounds, with blue eyes and black hair. As of Tuesday, Greenfield said, investigating officer Trooper Justin Kreutzberger’s attempts to meet with Kovach had been unsuccessful.
The White Township case is not Kovach’s first brush with the law. On Oct. 19, 2016, she was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Gustave Diamond to three years’ probation for one count of theft by mail.
In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that on or about Oct. 8, 2014, Kovach, a then-highway contract route driver for the U.S. Postal Service in Kittanning, took two $20 Federal Reserve notes that had been the contents of a greeting card envelope addressed to an individual in Cranberry Township.
Greenfield said anyone with information concerning the current whereabouts of April Kovach is encouraged to contact the Troop A, Indiana station at (724) 357-1960.