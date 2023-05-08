An Armstrong County man was killed in a single-vehicle automobile accident at 3:47 p.m. Saturday along Route 422 in Indiana County, according to an accident report issued by Pennsylvania State Police, Troop A, Indiana.
Richard T. Toy, 54, of Ford City, was traveling westbound on Route 422, Armstrong Township, and had just passed the intersection with Route 156 when he side-swiped the northern guide rail with the passenger side of his 2014 Honda Civic, according to the report.
His vehicle continued traveling against the guide rail for approximately 960 feet at a reduced rate of speed. At the end of the guide rail at the Route 422 intersection with Wood Road, Toy’s vehicle continued traveling for approximately 80 feet along the shoulder of the roadway before striking a utility pole, where the vehicle was brought to a final rest, the report said.
Police said they determined Toy suffered a medical emergency while his vehicle was still in motion. The front end of Toy’s vehicle sustained disabling damage from hitting the pole.
Citizens’ Ambulance Service transported Toy to Indiana Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased, according to the report.
The Elderton Fire Department and Citizens’ Ambulance Service assisted state police at the scene of the accident.
