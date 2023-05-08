police car lights 3.jpg

An Armstrong County man was killed in a single-vehicle automobile accident at 3:47 p.m. Saturday along Route 422 in Indiana County, according to an accident report issued by Pennsylvania State Police, Troop A, Indiana.

Richard T. Toy, 54, of Ford City, was traveling westbound on Route 422, Armstrong Township, and had just passed the intersection with Route 156 when he side-swiped the northern guide rail with the passenger side of his 2014 Honda Civic, according to the report.