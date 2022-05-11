An Armstrong County man has been sentenced to 14 days to six months in Indiana County Jail — and then paroled forthwith — after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence stemming from a crash 13 months ago in North Mahoning Township.
Brent A. Nulph, 56, of Templeton in Pine Township, Armstrong County, was sentenced Tuesday by Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force, who also assessed him fines and costs in connection with an April 13, 2021, one-vehicle crash on Route 210 east of Yoder Road.
State police said Nulph struck a ditch as his van traveled southbound, then continued traveling south into a wetland area along the roadside before coming to a final rest in the mud. Troopers said Nulph was found slumped over the wheel and determined to be uninjured and under the influence of a controlled substance.