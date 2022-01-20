RURAL VALLEY — A Yatesboro man will face trial in Armstrong County Common Pleas Court on allegations he threatened a family of five at their home along Third and Line streets in Cowanshannock Township.
During a preliminary hearing Tuesday, Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin McCausland held 10 misdemeanor charges against Seth Dwight Lee Dinsmore for court, including six counts of recklessly endangering another person, three charges of simple assault and one count of terroristic threats. State police said at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 6, troopers were dispatched for a report of shots fired in a home where a 31-year-old man, 32-year-old woman and three children, ages 6, 7 and 12, lived.
Troopers said they took Dinsmore, then 32, into custody without incident, court papers state.
He was initially arraigned early on Jan. 7 before Leechburg Magisterial District Judge James Andring on the charges listed above.
Dinsmore also is awaiting a March 1 hearing before McCausland for an unrelated case, in which he is charged with felony strangulation and aggravated assault counts; a misdemeanor simple assault charge and one summary count of harassment, in connection with an Oct. 14 incident in Cowanshannock Township.
