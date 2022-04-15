A former Armstrong County high school softball coach has been arrested and charged with statutory sexual assault and other counts in a 2018 incident involving what then was a 15-year-old student.
State police at Kittanning said Jane Kerri Woodside, of Kittanning Township, who then was 26 and turns 30 next week, was arraigned Wednesday before Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland on five felony and two misdemeanor counts.
Woodside was placed in the Armstrong County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing before McCausland on April 26 at 1 p.m.
According to an affidavit filed by Trooper Matthew S. Norris, the charges stem from events in the summer and fall of 2018, during Woodside’s tenure as an assistant coach for the West Shamokin High School softball team.
That association with West Shamokin apparently has continued.
In February the Armstrong School District board of directors approved Woodside’s resignation as first assistant softball coach at West Shamokin, then hired her to help with girls’ junior high softball for a stipend of $2,077.
Norris wrote that the victim related in a March 27 interview that she was “involved in an intimate, physical relationship” with Woodside, who befriended the victim at the end of the student’s freshman year.
“On (Sept. 8, 2018), Woodside communicated that she had feelings for (the victim),” Norris wrote. That led allegedly to occasions when the teacher and student would kiss and the teacher would perform sexual acts on the student at a home in Plumcreek Township.
“Contact between (the victim) and Woodside ceased in October 2018,” Norris wrote. The victim “also provided messages (that) indicated that they were concealing what they were doing from (the victim’s) mother,” and that her mother “had suspicions that something occurred between the two of them.”
Norris wrote that Woodside “hoped (the victim) wouldn’t share details and would make denials of what occurred between them,” and that “she did not want to communicate through message so it wouldn’t come back on her.”
State police said Woodside was charged with two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault on a person less than 16 years of age, as well as one felony count each of statutory sexual assault of someone eight to 11 years younger than she was, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse on a person less than 16 years of age, aggravated indecent assault on a complainant who was less than 16, and corruption of minors by a defendant who was age 18 or older.