KITTANNING — Armstrong County officials posted Friday that the county courthouse in Kittanning will reopen Tuesday, with court hearings to resume as scheduled.
Due to what was classified earlier this week as a “winter emergency,” the Armstrong County Courthouse was closed.
County Common Pleas Court President Judge James J. Panchik said the emergency involved fallen ceiling tiles due to a water main break.
Some services were moved. The office of Prothonorary and Clerk of Courts was temporarily located in the first floor lobby of the Annex building adjacent to the courthouse.
The Kittanning Leader Times contributed to this story.