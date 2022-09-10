An Indiana man is in the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond on charges stemming from the robbery at knifepoint of a woman early Thursday in the area of South Seventh Street and Gompers Avenue.
Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said multiple community tips led his officers to Jamie White Jr., 20, who was charged with a first degree felony count of robbery where serious injury was threatened, a third degree felony count of robbery where money was taken by force from a female victim, first degree misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking and possession of an instrument of crime, and a second degree misdemeanor count of simple assault.
Schawl said White was taken into physical custody by Indiana Borough patrol officers in the North 7th Street area and was arraigned Friday afternoon before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, who scheduled a preliminary hearing for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
Schawl said the Indiana Borough Police Department was assisted throughout the investigation by members of the Pennsylvania State Police and Indiana County District Attorney’s Office.
“We thank each community member who contacted us with information and observations,” Schawl said Friday afternoon. “It was because of community support and our law enforcement partners that this investigation was able to achieve safe closure so quickly.”