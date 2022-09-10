73979774

An Indiana man is in the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond on charges stemming from the robbery at knifepoint of a woman early Thursday in the area of South Seventh Street and Gompers Avenue.

Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said multiple community tips led his officers to Jamie White Jr., 20, who was charged with a first degree felony count of robbery where serious injury was threatened, a third degree felony count of robbery where money was taken by force from a female victim, first degree misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking and possession of an instrument of crime, and a second degree misdemeanor count of simple assault.