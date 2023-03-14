An arrest has been reported in the theft of $50,000 in funds from United High School's band boosters.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said this afternoon that Lara Lee Brown, 55, a West Wheatfield Township resident with a New Florence postal address, was charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received and receiving stolen property.
According to a court docket, she was arraigned at 9:45 a.m. today before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. and placed in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond, pending a preliminary hearing on March 22 at 11 a.m.
As recapped by state police in a release posted to the Indiana County District Attorney's Crimewatch page, on Dec. 22 of last year, Troop A, Indiana, received a report of the theft of funds from the United Music Boosters Club bank account.
In gathering information, the release went on, troopers learned that Brown had served as treasurer of the United Music Boosters Club from approximately July 2019 to Dec. 28, 2022.
Through a further investigation, state police said Brown was determined to have written checks to herself, made ATM withdrawals and purchased items from various businesses, none of which were documented or had a purpose to serve the United Music Boosters Club or students of United School District.
Troopers said it was also learned that Brown had changed the United Music Boosters club address for statements and correspondence to her home address.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield posted on the Crimewatch page that, upon reviewing financial records and surveillance video, troopers determined that Brown stole in excess of $50,000 from the United Music Boosters Club from Aug. 20, 2019, to Dec. 21, 2022.
A total of 134 students were reported to have fundraised and deposited money into the United Music Boosters Club account over the course of several years as savings for a student trip planned for this month. Subsequently, some of the band members were invited to join Penns Manor Area High School's band on a trip to Florida.
More details will be reported in Wednesday's Indiana Gazette.