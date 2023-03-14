United-School-sign.jpg
TOM PEEL

An arrest has been reported in the theft of $50,000 in funds from United High School's band boosters.

State police at Troop A, Indiana, said this afternoon that Lara Lee Brown, 55, a West Wheatfield Township resident with a New Florence postal address, was charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received and receiving stolen property.

