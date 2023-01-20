BLAIRSVILLE — A man reported to have Blairsville and Derry Township addresses is in Westmoreland County Prison on one set of charges, and faces new charges on the north shore of the Conemaugh River for one of a series of recent vehicle thefts.
On Thursday, Blairsville Borough Police Department announced that it had filed charges with Blairsville Magistrate District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. against Christopher Reynolds, 41, for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and access device fraud.
Blairsville Chief Louis J. Sacco said those charges are in connection with the theft reported on Dec. 27 of a 2019 Jeep from its parking space along Johnson Avenue.
It was one of four vehicles reported stolen between Christmas Eve and Dec. 30 in separate incidents in Blairsville.
Sacco said Reynolds is lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison on other charges.
According to court records, Reynolds was arrested by Ligonier Valley Police Department on Dec. 30 in Ligonier Township and charged with a second-degree felony count of receiving stolen property, and misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was arraigned before Monessen Magisterial District Judge Wayne P. Vlasic on the morning of New Year’s Eve and jailed in Greensburg in lieu of $20,000 bond.
On Jan. 13, Reynolds waived a preliminary hearing before Ligonier Magisterial District Judge Denise S. Thiel. According to court records Reynolds is scheduled for a formal arraignment on March 15 before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Meagan A. Bilik-DeFazio.
Sacco said his department continues to investigate the other vehicle thefts that have been reported recently in his borough. Anyone with information about any of those incidents is asked to please contact the Blairsville Borough Police Department at (724) 459-7555.