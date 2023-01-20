handcuffs.jpg

BLAIRSVILLE — A man reported to have Blairsville and Derry Township addresses is in Westmoreland County Prison on one set of charges, and faces new charges on the north shore of the Conemaugh River for one of a series of recent vehicle thefts.

On Thursday, Blairsville Borough Police Department announced that it had filed charges with Blairsville Magistrate District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. against Christopher Reynolds, 41, for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and access device fraud.

