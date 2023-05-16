NORTHERN CAMBRIA — Twenty-two years later, state police at Troop A, Ebensburg, continue the search for the arsonist who set fire to a house in the Barnesboro area of Northern Cambria, killing a man sleeping in that house.
Nearly five years after the case first was posted on Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, troopers are repeating their appeal regarding the homicide of Gregory Alan Meray.
On May 12, 2001, at approximately 1:58 a.m., state troopers said, a structure fire was reported at 806 Hubert Avenue.
At that time Meray was asleep on a sofa on the first floor of the residence.
State police said Gregory Meray died because of asphyxia due to carbon monoxide poisoning. A subsequent investigation determined that the fire was intentionally set and Gregory Meray’s death was ruled a homicide.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact state police in Ebensburg, or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, either at 1 (800) 4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at the p3tips.com website.
