Gregory Alan Meray

 Courtesy Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers

NORTHERN CAMBRIA — Twenty-two years later, state police at Troop A, Ebensburg, continue the search for the arsonist who set fire to a house in the Barnesboro area of Northern Cambria, killing a man sleeping in that house.

Nearly five years after the case first was posted on Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, troopers are repeating their appeal regarding the homicide of Gregory Alan Meray.

