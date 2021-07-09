An Indiana man has waived his preliminary hearing on charges that he assaulted a woman with a knife during a domestic incident June 28 at a residence along the 100 block of North Third Street.
In a release following that incident, Indiana Borough Police Department said officers learned that Brandon Reed, 38, had held a knife to the neck of a female victim.
Officers said the woman escaped and reported the incident to police.
Reed waived his hearing before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl on a felony count of aggravated assault using a deadly weapon, misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and simple assault and a summary offense of harassment.
Haberl initially set Reed’s bond at $100,000 and placed him in Indiana County Jail. On Wednesday the district judge reduced Reed’s bond to $5,000.