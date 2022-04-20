State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 21-year-old Shelocta-area man was killed in an accident Sunday afternoon involving an all-terrain vehicle on Ramer Road north of Wood Road, just east of the Armstrong County line in Armstrong Township, Indiana County.
The man’s name was not released pending notification of next-of-kin.
Troopers said the man was northbound on Ramer Road, wearing his helmet, when he lost control on the gravel roadway and the ATV overturned, throwing him. State police said the vehicle then came to final rest on the west edge of the roadway.
The ATV operator was pronounced dead by Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr.
The vehicle was towed from the scene by Martin Diesel. State police also were assisted by Citizens’ Ambulance and Elderton Volunteer Fire Department.