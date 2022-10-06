Authorities in Pittsburgh have released the name of the trucker fatally injured in an early Tuesday crash in White Township.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office said Thomas G. Mears, 57, of Marion Center, was pronounced dead at 6:22 a.m. Tuesday at Allegheny General Hospital.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Mears was southbound on U.S. Route 119 shortly before 5 a.m. when he lost control of an unloaded 2016 Mack dump truck.
Troopers said Mears was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the truck, which exited the east edge of the roadway, traveled into the median, and struck a guardrail and embankment, before going airborne and traveling through the Route 119 overpass over Wayne Avenue.
State police said the vehicle then struck a concrete barrier below the overpass and came to a final rest on Wayne Avenue.
He was taken by Citizens’ Ambulance to Indiana Regional Medical Center, then flown to Allegheny General where he was pronounced dead.
The matter then was released to the medical examiner’s office.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the matter is under investigation by the Troop A Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement and Forensic Services units.
Other agencies assisting at the scene of the crash included Coral-Graceton, Homer City and Indiana volunteer firefighters, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
PennDOT District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said the crash forced a shutdown for some 12 hours to the ramp on Route 119 at the exit for Business Route 422 and Wayne Avenue.