Authorities have released additional information about a number of weekend incidents where first responders were required, including two fires in eastern Indiana County and a series of traffic accidents across the county investigated by state police from Troop A, Indiana.

Cherryhill Township Fire Chief Jody Rainey said a garage detached from a home along Metz Road in his township was caught in a blaze triggered by an unattended burn barrel shortly after noon Sunday.

