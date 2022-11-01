Authorities have released additional information about a number of weekend incidents where first responders were required, including two fires in eastern Indiana County and a series of traffic accidents across the county investigated by state police from Troop A, Indiana.
Cherryhill Township Fire Chief Jody Rainey said a garage detached from a home along Metz Road in his township was caught in a blaze triggered by an unattended burn barrel shortly after noon Sunday.
Rainey said it was close to the garage, caught leaves on fire and then the exterior wall of the garage.
Volunteers from his company were able to slow the fire enough that brush units could come in from Homer City Fire Department and Indiana Fire Association.
Clymer and Commodore volunteer firefighters also were involved, as was an air-bottle-filling truck from Coral-Graceton Volunteer Fire Company.
“We had a hydrant right there so we were able to limit the extension to any other structure,” Rainey said.
Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Company was on the scene for about two and a half hours, but that effort did not halt a well-attended “trunk or treat” activity happening Sunday at the township fire hall.
“A lot of our social members as well as our ladies auxiliary organized that event for us,” Rainey said. “It looked like there were a lot of people.”
Cherryhill Township volunteer firefighters as well as their counterparts from Pine Township were called out Sunday night just before midnight by a vehicle fire along Route 422 East in Pine Township.
“It was on the Yellow Creek side of Nolo Hill,” Rainey said. “We had a pretty quick response on that.”
Quick thinking by the driver of the GMC pickup truck that caught fire helped as well.
“The driver used an extinguisher,” the Cherryhill Township chief said. “He was hauling a cargo trailer. He was half off the road (but) the left passing lane could be maintained.”
No injuries were reported in either fire. Rainey said Citizens’ Ambulance crews helped keep crews hydrated as they worked on the afternoon brush and garage fire.
That midnight fire was the tail end of a very busy weekend for authorities, including state troopers who tackled six crashes between 12:57 a.m. and 7:40 p.m. Saturday.
Troop A, Indiana, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the first crash was a reportable one, but without injuries, on U.S. Route 119 at state Route 56 in Center Township, just before 1 a.m. Saturday.
At 5:11 a.m. in Burrell Township, a vehicle struck a deer, but with no human injuries reported, along Old Indiana Road at U.S. Route 119.
Greenfield said Trooper Eric Smith was the investigating officer on both those crashes. State police had more detailed reports available on two other Saturday morning crashes.
Trooper Daniel Bradley was the investigator on a 3:27 a.m. one-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 119 South in White Township, in which Alexander N. Cramer, 20, of Scottdale, Westmoreland County, escaped injury after trying to avoid hitting a deer on the Wayne Avenue ramp from Route 119.
Cramer’s vehicle flipped onto its side and slid approximately 50 feet before coming to a final rest.
Trooper Justin Kreutzberger was the investigating officer for a two-vehicle crash at 9:05 a.m. on Philadelphia Street at Mill Run Road and Shelly Drive in White Township.
According to his report, Edward P. Augsburger, 87, of Clymer, failed to stop for a steady red signal and his vehicle struck a car driven by Brooke S. Morse, 28, of Indiana. Neither driver was injured.
Augsburger was cited for failure to observe the traffic signal as well as driving without an official certificate of inspection. Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee is awaiting a plea to both charges.
Trooper Dylan Weaver was investigating officer to a one-vehicle crash into a utility pole at 6:17 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Route 422 East in Pine Township. Greenfield said there were injuries and wires falling across the roadway forced a brief closure of Route 422.
Greenfield also had more details about the Rayne Township crash that closed U.S. Route 119 for several hours late Saturday and early Sunday. Trooper Nicholas Smith was the investigating officer, for a one-vehicle crash that sheared a utility pole.
State police said the driver is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol.
“This was determined to be a reportable, DUI-related crash,” Greenfield said. “Operator 1, a 49-year-old male of Johnstown, ... was flown to (AHN) Forbes Hospital (in Monroeville) with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”