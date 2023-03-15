AVONMORE — Three people were left homeless as fire swept through a house along Allegheny Avenue in Avonmore, Westmoreland County, Tuesday morning.
“The Red Cross Disaster Action Team was called to assist at this fire,” said Nicole Roschella, Pittsburgh-based regional communications manager for the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region.
On a Facebook page given over to Avonmore community matters, one poster said the occupants of the house lost everything in the fire.
“We helped three adults and two pets, Roschella said. “We provided them with comfort kits, blankets and resources for immediate assistance.”
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Saltsburg, Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township and Iselin/West Lebanon volunteer firefighters at 6:20 a.m., and then sent Coal Run/McIntyre volunteers to standby in Tunnelton.
Westmoreland County’s Department of Public Safety said those companies were dispatched along with Avonmore, Bell Township, Markle, Oklahoma, Sardis, Slickville and Allegheny Township manpower and tankers from Washington Township (Westmoreland County), White Valley, Kiskiminetas Township and West Leechburg.
Two tactical operations teams also were dispatched.
While initial reports indicated a problem that warranted additional water tankers, Westmoreland officials posted that the fire was knocked down in 45 minutes.