ARMAGH — A West Wheatfield Township woman has been arrested and charged with stealing $50,000 from funds meant to pay for a Florida trip by the United High School marching band.

State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Lara Lee Brown, 55, who has a New Florence mailing address, was charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, and receiving stolen property.