ARMAGH — A West Wheatfield Township woman has been arrested and charged with stealing $50,000 from funds meant to pay for a Florida trip by the United High School marching band.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Lara Lee Brown, 55, who has a New Florence mailing address, was charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, and receiving stolen property.
She was arraigned before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. and placed in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond, pending a preliminary hearing on March 22 at 11 a.m.
“Lara Brown was elected as treasurer for the United Music Booster club about July 2019 and held the position until Dec. 28, 2022,” Trooper Paige B. Shreffler wrote in her affidavit of probable cause. “It was determined that (Brown) had written numerous checks to herself, along with several large ATM withdrawals, (and) Amazon.com and Walmart purchases, none of which were documented or had a purpose to serve the Music Boosters club or students.”
The funds had been held in an S&T Bank account, with the purpose to “support, promote and recognize the talents and achievements of the music/marching band members enrolled in the music programs” at United High School, Shreffler wrote.
She also cited the boosters’ by-laws that required Brown to provide a monthly finance report and checks had to have two authorized signatures.
However, Shreffler wrote, “(former booster club President Sharon) Donelson related that S&T Bank contacted her and made her aware of some unusual activity (including) checks which were questionable because they were written ‘pay to the order to L. Brown and endorsed by Lara Brown.”
Shreffler said current club President Melanie Brilhart “related that Brown had failed to disclose account information at past meetings,” including that on Dec. 28, 2022.
“Brilhart and Donelson related that the balance in the account should be over $100,000 as the Music Booster club students were saving for a trip to Disney in March 2023,” the state trooper wrote, “and had been fundraising and saving over the last four years for the trip.”
Instead, Shreffler was told, the balance was “significantly below $100,000 (and) the students are not able to go on the Disney trip.”
The state trooper wrote that further investigation showed that Brown had changed the address on the club’s statements and mail correspondences to go to her home along Horse Thief Road, New Florence, PA 15944 (in West Wheatfield Township).
The affidavit went on to say Brown had used a check card in the name of “Lara Brown United Music Boosters” for purchases at Walmart, Walmart.com, Sheetz, Amazon.com, Dollar General and many other businesses, with checks negotiated at a PNC Bank account and endorsed by Lara Brown.
Also, Shreffler wrote, some purchases were ordered online in the name of Lara Hunchik, Brown’s prior married name, also the last name of her children,” and some checks were written for BetRivers (gambling), vehicle repairs and Klarna debts.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. thanked state police and its Criminal Investigation Division “for the diligent work” that went into their probe.
“These financial fraud cases are very tedious and painstaking to investigate,” Manzi said. “They did a fantastic job on a serious matter.”
The discovery of the missing funds ended four years of efforts by 134 students to raise money for a Florida band trip, but another door opened quickly after that.
A week after United officials told parents and students that a planned March 30 field trip to Disney World would not happen as scheduled, they said one nearby district “really took a chance and stepped forward,” inviting United band members to travel to Florida alongside members of the Penns Manor Area High School band.
“We had space on our second bus that we offered to their senior or upperclass members that had lost out on that trip,” PMAHS Band Director Paul Rode said. “We are visiting Disney (World) and Universal (Studios) but we are performing at Universal.”
As United officials reported, “Superintendent Daren Johnston, the Penns Manor Music Boosters and the Penns Manor School Board supported the plan and perhaps, most generously, the students in the Penns Manor Marching Band generously agreed to share their parade moment with our United band members.”
At Penns Manor, high school Principal Michelle Dolges said, “The board was supportive and welcomed the opportunity to include United.”
Helping to rework plans is Penns Manor’s touring agent, Nevin Saylor, an Indiana University of Pennsylvania graduate working with Choice Music Tours in Pittsburgh.
“He’s the one that is making a lot of the behind-the-scenes details happen,” Rode said.
As a result, it will be a merged band going from the two Indiana County high schools to Florida. Rode said there already were 52 students going, but hoped the number can be upped to 85 with the additional students from United.
“Through the kindness and generosity of Penns Manor High School music program, in sharing a bus with us on their trip to Orlando, the majority of our students will be able to go to perform,” Brilhart posted last week on a GoFundMe page.
“We are now working hard to find fun ways to rebuild our account to pay the necessary expenses, including the final trip payment. We have plans for a car wash and homemade, old-fashioned sub-sale with a bake sale included coming soon right here in Armagh.”
Brilhart announced “an official, school sanctioned, music booster sanctioned GoFundMe fundraiser,” aiming to raise $50,000.
“We didn’t want a knee-jerk, unsecured fundraiser in the heat of the moment,” Brilhart posted. “Time is ticking and we are six weeks out from the trip! The boosters are up and running again, with a new board of officers, and ready to receive the community’s support.”
She said there had been so much community support offered, and an outcry for a GoFundMe to be created “for those who want to support our kids. Family and friends, school alumni, band alumni and good-hearted folks near and far that want to help. Here is our chance to reach out to you all. We feel as though we are stronger and our organization is intact, to see your donations put to good use to help the kids move forward as well.”
As of Tuesday night, $1,205 had been raised toward the $50,000 goal.