A Marion Center man waived his preliminary hearing on charges stemming from a bank robbery Oct. 19 at the Plumville branch of InFirst Bank.
Brian Richard Potts, 33, appeared Thursday before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl to face felony counts of robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and terroristic threats, as well as misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and possession of a controlled substance.
State police said a suspect later identified as Potts entered the bank, displayed a note and was given an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency. He later was arrested inside the women’s restroom of a Dollar General store along Tanoma Road in Rayne Township and placed in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.
That bond was not changed during his court appearance Thursday.