ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — A barn was destroyed in an early morning fire Tuesday along West Union Road in Armstrong Township, Indiana County.
Iselin/West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Company and Indiana Fire Association were dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency to assist Elderton Volunteer Fire Department.
As Iselin/West Lebanon posted on Facebook, its trucks were first to arrive, with Coal Run/McIntyre Volunteer Fire Company, like Iselin/West Lebanon from Young Township, which borders Armstrong Township, also providing water and manpower.
Firefighters were on the scene for approximately two hours. Indiana County Team 900 and Citizens’ Ambulance also were dispatched.