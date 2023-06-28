DERRY TOWNSHIP — Spontaneous combustion of the hay stored in a barn along McCullough Road triggered a fire early Tuesday that brought out fire companies and emergency units from both sides of the Conemaugh River.
Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety dispatched Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1 of Bradenville at 5:41 a.m.
Bradenville volunteers reported that it was a working fire, but then sent back many of the units also called out to the location, including companies from Derry Borough, New Alexandria, Blairsville, Pleasant Unity, Ligonier Borough, Latrobe, Youngstown-Whitney, Dry Ridge, White Valley and Hannastown.
Later, Bradenville officials told The Indiana Gazette that there were no injuries sustained and no significant damage to the steel barn structure.
Ops Fire Tac Unit 3 also was called, while north of the Conemaugh Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 6:13 a.m. to stand-by at the Derry Borough fire hall.
