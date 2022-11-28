A Center Township homeowner was injured as his house went up in flames Saturday afternoon along Warren Road.
The man was one of two people living in the one-story home which was a total loss. Citizens’ Ambulance took him to Indiana Regional Medical Center as a precaution.
Authorities said the fire started in the basement with a wood stove.
“(The fire) had a pretty good head start on us,” said Indiana Fire Association Second Assistant Chief Lee Thompson, who was the first official on the scene after units were dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 1:16 p.m.
Aultman, Homer City and Coral/Graceton volunteer firefighters were dispatched as well as IFA’s Company 4 to 4610 Warren Road.
Indiana County’s hazmat Team 900 also was dispatched at that time, followed half an hour later by Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township and Coal Run/McIntyre volunteers.
Brush Valley and Iselin/West Lebanon volunteers were put on standby at about that same time.
ICEMA reported that there was a rekindling of that fire shortly after 5 p.m., sending Aultman and Homer City crews back to the Warren Road address. Aultman also was called back for another rekindling Sunday afternoon.
Thompson said the American Red Cross was contacted to help the couple.