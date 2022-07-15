A bank of lithium ion batteries caught fire, damaging a house along Timber Springs Drive in White Township on Thursday afternoon.
Assistant Chief Lee Thompson, the Indiana Fire Association’s officer-in-charge at the scene, said the man was able, for the most part, to get the batteries out of the house.
“There was a little bit of damage but not much,” Thompson said. “It was mostly fire damage, there was some burned wire and a box nearby that was burned.”
No injuries were reported.
IFA’s Companies 1 and 4 were dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency along with a rapid intervention team and Citizens’ Ambulance. Thompson said the call for the team was canceled, while Citizens’ Ambulance remained on the scene.
Thompson said the fire was limited to the one house, not far off Indian Springs Road in White Township.
Firefighters remained on the scene for approximately half an hour.