State Police at Troop D, Kittanning, late Wednesday took into custody Zachary Baum, 24, formerly of Applewold, just outside Kittanning, on rape and strangulation charges, according to a news release issued by Trooper Anthony Vaccaro and an affidavit of probable cause filed with Kittanning Magisterial District Judge James H. Owen.

"Zachary Baum was taken into custody on Aug. 31, 2022, at 11:40 p.m.," Vaccaro's release read. Baum was arraigned Thursday morning before Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland and placed in Armstrong County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing on Sept. 14 at 9 a.m. before Owen.

