State Police at Troop D, Kittanning, late Wednesday took into custody Zachary Baum, 24, formerly of Applewold, just outside Kittanning, on rape and strangulation charges, according to a news release issued by Trooper Anthony Vaccaro and an affidavit of probable cause filed with Kittanning Magisterial District Judge James H. Owen.
"Zachary Baum was taken into custody on Aug. 31, 2022, at 11:40 p.m.," Vaccaro's release read. Baum was arraigned Thursday morning before Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland and placed in Armstrong County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing on Sept. 14 at 9 a.m. before Owen.
Earlier this week, Vaccaro wrote in another release that Baum sexually assaulted and strangled several individuals throughout the course of several years. He also wrote that Baum would Facebook message random individuals online, and after speaking for a few days, would engage in sexual acts.
During these sex acts he would begin to strangle the individuals, Vaccaro wrote.
One individual fought back when they began to lose consciousness during the strangulation, and Baum threw them across the room, Vaccaro said in a phone interview with the Leader Times on Tuesday.
The trooper wrote that the same victim, then age 22, was forcibly raped against their will in the middle of the street by the Honey Bear convenience store in Kittanning between 1 and 3:37 a.m. on Sept. 4, 2021.
The criminal complaint filed by Vaccaro lists the following charges against Baum in the case of the then-22-year-old victim:
• Felony counts of rape (by) forcible compulsion, strangulation, intimidat(ing a) witness/victim, and aggravated indecent assault.
• Misdemeanor counts of unlawful restraint (causing) serious bodily injury, indecent assault, stalking, simple assault and open lewdness.
• A summary count of harassment.
Another individual was 16 years old at the time and was raped in their car against their will at Community Park in Kittanning, Trooper Vaccaro wrote.
According to a second criminal complaint filed against Baum by Trooper Vaccaro in Owen's office, the 16-year-old victim was unconscious when the assault began.
In court papers, Trooper Vaccaro also wrote that Baum made several videos of himself and the 16-year-old victim engaged in consensual sex acts using SnapChat.
The charges that were filed in connection with the victim who was then 16 are as follows: felony counts of rape (by) forcible compulsion, rape (of an) unconscious victim, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, strangulation, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, and disseminat(ing) photo (or) film of child sex acts; misdemeanor counts of indecent assault, simple assault and open lewdness; and a summary charge of harassment.
Vaccaro wrote in the criminal complaint that Baum also had two active Protection from Abuse orders filed against him. The Kittanning state trooper said on Tuesday that Baum violated one PFA by contacting one of the victims repeatedly in an effort to have charges dropped.