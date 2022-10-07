200249331-001

PITTSBURGH — A resident of Big Run, Jefferson County, has pleaded guilty in federal court for the Western District of Pennsylvania to a violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield and Allegheny counties, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Thursday.

Before U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand, Darren Douglas, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

