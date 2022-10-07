PITTSBURGH — A resident of Big Run, Jefferson County, has pleaded guilty in federal court for the Western District of Pennsylvania to a violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield and Allegheny counties, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Thursday.
Before U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand, Darren Douglas, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.
Douglas was one of 47 defendants charged in six related indictments as part of the Return to Sender investigation that extended into Jefferson, Clearfield and Clarion counties.
In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonathan D. Lusty and Michael R. Ball that Douglas was a methamphetamine distributor who obtained between 1.5 and 5 kilograms of meth as part of a large-scale distribution conspiracy and redistributed it to meth users.
Wiegand scheduled sentencing for Douglas on Feb. 8, 2023, at 10 a.m. The law provides for a sentence of not less than 10 years to a maximum of life in prison, a fine not to exceed $10 million, or both.
The investigatiion in those counties north of Indiana is similar to an ongoing Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation involving law enforcement agencies in Cambria and Indiana counties.