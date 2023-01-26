Indiana, PA (15701)

Today

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late in the day. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low near 25F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.