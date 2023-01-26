KITTANNING — A Kittanning Borough Police Department officer is warning business owners and store employees to be on the lookout for fake $20 bills.
Officer Donald Blose said Tuesday that five counterfeit $20 bills were used to make purchases in Kittanning over the weekend.
He said at the Sheetz convenience store along Walnut Street, Kittanning, one counterfeit $20 bill was identified after a sale when a manager was counting money in the back.
In addition to Sheetz, Blose said, the bills have been used at the Kittanning Honey Bear and at a local Mom and Pop-type store.
On the front of the bills, in block letters in the area where it normally says “The United States of America” on legitimate $20 bills, the block letters say “For Motion Picture Purposes.”
On the backs of the bills, a banner of block letters also says “Motion Picture Purposes” in the general location where a banner with “The United States of America” would normally go.
The counterfeit bills brought to the Leader Times by the Kittanning police officer also don’t have the slightly leathery feel of the paper used by the U.S. government to print money, but feel smooth, as though they have been printed on 8-by-10-inch computer printer paper.
“They look real, but they can be detected with a counterfeit pen,” Blose said.
He said when a real paper bill is marked with a counterfeit bill detection pen, the ink disappears; but when a counterfeit bill detection pen is used to mark a counterfeit bill, the ink mark remains on the bill.
Blose said a lot of store employees use counterfeit pens to check $50 and $100 bills, but don’t use the special pens on bills with denominations of $20 and lower.
However, Kittanning Police officers are recommending that store owners and their employees use counterfeit pens on $20 bills “especially now, with so many of these going around,” Blose said Tuesday.
He said he is reviewing video and talking to witnesses, and expects to file charges and make an arrest within a week.
Blose said he thinks the person passing the bills may be buying them off the internet.
He is also investigating the possibility that the person passing the bills could be printing them locally.
One person might also be distributing the fake bills and selling them to other people, the Kittanning officer said.
He said officers are concerned more of the bills might be showing up in Kittanning.
If anyone uses a counterfeit bill to make a purchase, or tries to, Officer Blose would like to be notified.
He said since Kittanning officers are usually out patrolling and not in the office, it would be best to call 911 and ask for him if either of those things happen.
Kittanning is just the latest location where theatrical bills are used as the real things. State police at Troop A, Indiana, can point to a 2017 incident at the Eat’n Park restaurant along Oakland Avenue and Indian Springs Road in White Township.
Sometime on July 1, 2017, someone used a theatrical $100 bill.
“The bill was initially believed to be real and placed into the deposit bag at the end of the working day,” according to the state police report.
“Depending on the specific circumstances,” state police Troop A spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said, “passing one of these fake bills as payment for goods or services could result in prosecution for a violation of (1) PA Title 18, Section 3922, Theft by Deception, (2) PA Title 18, Section 3925, Receiving Stolen Property, (3) PA Title 18, Section 3926, Theft of Services, and/or (4) PA Title 18, Section 4101, Forgery.”
According to court records, there is no report of an arrest for passing that phony $100 bill.
Greenfield also suggested that anyone wondering about a bill’s veracity can look up the “Know Your Money” link on the secretservice.gov website.
Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said his department has not received any recent reports of counterfeit or “theatrical bills” as was described.
“Our last investigation into a counterfeit bill being passed was (in) April 2022,” Schawl said.
Anne Cloonan is a staff reporter for the Leader Times, a Sample News Group sibling of The Indiana Gazette. She can be reached at (724) 543-1303, ext. 1337, or acloonan@leadertimes.com. Indiana Gazette Staff Writer Patrick Cloonan contributed to this story.