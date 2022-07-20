State-Police.jpg

State police at Troop A, Indiana, said troopers are continuing to receive reports of Bitcoin and gift card-related scams targeting residents and businesses in and around Indiana County.

Generally, Indiana state police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said, victims are contacted via a phone call or text message and are provided with a ruse leading them to either purchase gift cards or withdraw cash and deposit it into a nearby Bitcoin ATM.

Tags