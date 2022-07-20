State police at Troop A, Indiana, said troopers are continuing to receive reports of Bitcoin and gift card-related scams targeting residents and businesses in and around Indiana County.
Generally, Indiana state police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said, victims are contacted via a phone call or text message and are provided with a ruse leading them to either purchase gift cards or withdraw cash and deposit it into a nearby Bitcoin ATM.
One such incident was reported on Aug. 20, 2021, when a 54-year-old New Florence-area woman told state police at the Indiana barracks that she was scammed out of $1,000 worth of Bitcoin by an unknown individual.
State police in Troop A have been hearing about such incidents for at least 15 months.
In May 2021, at least six Indiana County residents reported being hoodwinked by a ruse that involves purchasing gift cards, providing the validation number and then revealing critical computer information to strangers.
Troopers said they were taken for several hundred dollars to as much as $7,000.
Another victim told police of responding to an email message asking for verification of a Bitcoin digital currency transaction and being told to provide the Internet Protocol (IP) address of his computer, allowing the culprit to access the victim’s personal banking information from his computer.
In June 2021, a Blairsville woman told state police in the Kiski Valley that she paid $25,058 via Bitcoin on May 24, 2021, to someone who convinced her that she was wanted on an arrest warrant “to get the warrants taken care of.”
In October 2021, two Indiana County residents sustained a combined loss of approximately $40,000 after they were contacted and advised to withdraw cash and deposit it into a Bitcoin ATM in Westmoreland County.
More recently — earlier this month — a business in White Township sustained a loss of $14,650 after an employee was contacted and advised to deposit cash into a Bitcoin ATM in Indiana Borough.
“Bitcoin ATM kiosks are machines which are connected to the internet, allowing the insertion of cash or a credit card in exchange for Bitcoin,” according to Bitcoin.com. “They look like traditional ATMs, but they do not connect to a bank account and instead connect the customer directly to a Bitcoin exchange for a localized and convenient way to purchase Bitcoin in person. Common locations for Bitcoin ATMs are inside of a retail store, shop, tavern, restaurant, mall or airport.”
Since January 2022, Greenfield said, numerous Indiana County residents have sustained losses ranging from $100 to approximately $20,000. In each of these cases, the state police spokesman said, the victims were instructed to purchase gift cards and then provide the scammer with the gift card number(s).
Greenfield said troopers strongly encourage residents and business owners to discuss these scams with family members and employees.
When in doubt, he said, always verify the legitimacy of suspicious phone calls, text messages and emails before complying with any request or demand for money.
For guidance in determining whether something may be a scam, residents and businesses are encouraged to contact their financial institution, local law enforcement agency or the Indiana County District Attorney’s office at (724) 465-3835. Senior residents of Indiana County are also encouraged to contact Aging Services Inc. at (724) 349-4500.
More tips for protecting oneself against common scams can be found on the United States Federal Trade Commission’s con sumer.ftc.gov website, while more information about the Pennsylvania State Police can be found at the psp.pa.gov website.