No injuries were reported after a Wednesday brush fire battled by multiple companies along McConnell Road in Blacklick Township.
According to Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company Second Assistant Chief Mike Sheriff, it started as a rubbish fire involving bales of hay and logs.
Sheriff said the fire spread to a nearby pasture, covering 5 acres of goldenrod.
Firefighters would be on the scene for more than 2½ hours tackling the problem.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency said Black Lick and Blairsville were dispatched at 10:39 a.m., followed by Coal Run-McIntyre, Aultman, Homer City and Coral-Graceton volunteer firefighters at 10:47 a.m.
Brush Valley Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 10:57 a.m. to standby at the Homer City fire hall.
Sheriff said Coral-Graceton and Coal Run-McIntyre units brought all-terrain vehicles to tackle muddy conditions that impeded firefighting efforts.
According to the National Weather Service station at the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township, there were southerly winds late Wednesday morning, gusting at times to 18 mph.
Wednesday’s brush fire was the second this year in Blacklick Township, after a blaze five miles away on Jan. 5 along Smith Road.
Sheriff said the same problem occurred that day, a rubbish fire that jumped into a goldenrod field and became a small active fire that also required assistance from multiple fire companies.