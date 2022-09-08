State Police_0618.jpg

Over a weekend when troopers were out on beefed-up traffic enforcement details, a Derry, Westmoreland County, man wound up in Indiana County Jail, charged with multiple summary traffic violations — and a felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude a state trooper in Blairsville.

State police Troop A, Indiana, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said Johnathon A. Checca, 33, was subjected to a successful PIT or Precision Immobilization Technique maneuver, at the end of a pursuit in Burrell Township.

