Over a weekend when troopers were out on beefed-up traffic enforcement details, a Derry, Westmoreland County, man wound up in Indiana County Jail, charged with multiple summary traffic violations — and a felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude a state trooper in Blairsville.
State police Troop A, Indiana, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said Johnathon A. Checca, 33, was subjected to a successful PIT or Precision Immobilization Technique maneuver, at the end of a pursuit in Burrell Township.
Greenfield said a member of the Troop A, Indiana, Patrol Unit, Trooper Garrett Glaser, was operating a marked unit in Blairsville when he encountered an operator on North Walnut Street.
State police said the operator, later identified as Checca, failed to yield and fled at a high rate of speed, heading out eastbound on U.S. Route 22 then northbound on U.S. Route 119. Greenfield said Glaser executed the PIT maneuver and Checca was taken into custody without further incident.
Checca was arraigned before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch, who placed Checca in county jail in lieu of $5,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing on Monday at 10 a.m.
Greenfield said members of the Troop A, Indiana Patrol Unit arrested nine motorists suspected of being under the influence of drugs and four motorists suspected of being under the influence of alcohol over the four-day Labor Day traffic enforcement period.
The state police spokesman said suspected illegal drugs were seized during six of those thirteen total DUI-related investigations.
“Our goal with traffic enforcement is to prevent crashes and save lives,” said Lieutenant Richard Quinn, Station Commander, Troop A, Indiana. “With no reported injuries or fatalities this past holiday weekend, I would like to thank the people of Indiana County for driving safely and I am especially proud of the diligent work of our troopers and PCOs.”
Greenfield said troopers in the Indiana service area made 391 traffic stops from Friday through Monday, issued 426 citations, assisted five motorists and investigated eight crashes, one of which was alcohol-related.
Seven citations were issued and 47 warnings made regarding seatbelt violations, while 240 citations were issued for speeding and 179 citations were issued for other matters.