PITTSBURGH — A Blairsville couple has filed a civil suit in United States District Court in Pittsburgh, seeking $75,000 in punitive damages as well as other interest and costs from WalMart Stores Inc. and a Hong Kong-based manufacturer of a toy that allegedly caused one of the plaintiffs eye damage.
Robert Shaw III and his wife, Robyn Shaw, filed on their own behalf as well as their being “parents and natural guardians” of two minor children against WalMart as well as Magic Time International Ltd., producer of a toy called “Flying Fairy,” which the couple purchased at the Latrobe Walmart store.
According to their lawsuit, Robyn Shaw’s mother bought a “Flying Fairy” in the fall of 2019 — after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued recall notices and safety notifications for at least three toys with “substantial similarities in design” to the toy Shaw’s mother purchased.
Furthermore, the suit said, “in 1997, toy manufacturer Placo Products Company, in cooperation with the CPSC, issued a recall and safety notification for Star Wonders ‘flying dolls’ after receiving reports of serious eye injuries incurred during use, including, inter alia, corneal abrasions, torn retinas, and blindness.”
Also, the suit said, “toy manufacturer Hasbro Inc. in cooperation with the CPSC issued a recall and safety notification for Sky Dancer ‘flying dolls’ (which) operated identically to the subject toy.”
However, the suit alleged, WalMart and Magic Time failed to “warn of the dangers associated with it.”
On Oct. 24, 2019, the suit said, Robyn Shaw followed the instructions and launched the toy three times, “upright, at arm’s length, and away from her face, turning the fairy’s head forward and pulling the launch cord in a smooth continuous motion per the toy’s instructions.”
The suit said Mrs. Shaw “did not air the fairy at her eyes or face, any other individual, animal, and/or object.”
However, on the third try “in the same manner” as the first two, “instead of flying upward, the toy flew directly into Mrs. Shaw’s right eye.”
Saying she was in extreme pain and could not open her eye, Mrs. Shaw was taken by her mother to Indiana Regional Medical Center, where she was examined for “excessive tearing, an irregular pupil, an injected sclera, and a subconjunctival hemorrhage on the right side of the eye.”
Eventually, Mrs. Shaw was referred to a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center hospital for further treatment.
As the suit put it, “Dr. (Evan) Waxman diagnosed Mrs. Shaw with traumatic iritis and a traumatic corneal abrasion of the right eye and prescribed medication and an eye patch.”
Since then, the suit said, “Mrs. Shaw has continued to experience pain, headaches, floaters, a dilated pupil of the right eye, decreased visual acuity of the right eye, and a cataract of the right eye,” and “will continue to suffer severe and permanent injuries.”
On Oct. 27, attorney Rebecca Sember Iszak of the Pittsburgh law firm of Thomas, Thomas & Hafer LLP requested a jury trial on behalf of WalMart Stores Inc.
No response is recorded at this time from Magic Time International Ltd.
The Shaws are being represented by Thomas R. Kline, Kila B. Baldwin and Elia A. Robertson of the Philadelphia law firm of Kline & Specter P.C.