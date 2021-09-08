Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman said a Blairsville man died of blunt force trauma in a motorcycle accident Monday night on Tunnelton Road in Conemaugh Township.
Overman said Mark Abraum Sprague, 39, was traveling north on his Harley Davidson motorcycle shortly after 6 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a left curve, went off the roadway and struck a utility pole.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Sprague died due to his injuries.
Sprague was traveling with a passenger who was not identified by authorities.
State police said that passenger suffered minor injuries and was taken to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville by Lifestat Ambulance.
Overman said Sprague was not wearing a helmet and that alcohol may have contributed to the crash.Indiana County Emergency Management Agency said Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township and Saltsburg volunteer firefighters were dispatched along with state troopers and Lifestat personnel.
James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. in Blairsville is handling funeral arrangements. An obituary for Sprague can be found on Page A-4.