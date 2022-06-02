A one-time state police “Five Most Wanted” suspect has been sentenced to four to 10 years in a state correctional institution for selling heroin and fentanyl in Indiana County.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Wednesday that Allan Burnheimer, 34, of Blairsville, was charged in April 2021 and June 2021 with possession of controlled substances with the intent to sell by members of the Indiana County Drug Task Force and the state police at Troop A, Indiana.
Those arrests came after a June 2020 felony charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in Burrell Township, for which Burnheimer made the “Five Most Wanted” list and was arrested in January 2021.
In April 2021, Manzi said, the Drug Task Force conducted an investigation that revealed Burnheimer would be traveling through Indiana County with a large quantity of heroin. After conducting a traffic stop, police found 50 bricks of heroin in Burnheimer’s possession.
In June 2021, state police arrested Burnheimer after receiving information from community members regarding suspicious activity in the Blairsville area.
Their investigation found Burnheimer in possession of a large quantity of heroin and fentanyl.
“Both of these cases involve the sharing of information from community members to law enforcement. Once provided, law enforcement agencies in our county worked in partnership to complete thorough and professional investigations,” Manzi said in a press release Wednesday.
“Due to community members providing valuable information and the dedication of our law enforcement, this drug dealer will be sitting in state prison instead of selling poison in our community.”
The district attorney requested that anyone with information regarding potential drug dealing or any other crime to call the state police at 1 (877) PA-NODRUGS (877-726-6378), the District Attorney’s Office Tipline at (724) 471-7777, or their local police department.
Manzi said tips also can be submitted to law enforcement at https:// indiana.crimewatchpa.com.