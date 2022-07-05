A Blairsville woman has been charged with stabbing a man in an incident early Sunday along West Market Street in Blairsville.
In a news release, Blairsville Borough Police Chief Louis J. Sacco said his officers responded to reports of that stabbing around 1:29 a.m. Sunday.
Blairsville Borough Police said Samuel Skinner, 55, of Blairsville, suffered stab wounds to his abdomen.
Sacco said Skinner was sent by LifeFlight helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, where he was listed in stable condition.
The Blairsville chief said Natalie Livingston, 35, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
Sacco said she was lodged in the Indiana County Jail to await arraignment.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said his understanding was that Livingston had been arraigned.
However, no docket had been posted regarding the case on the state courts website as of late Monday afternoon.