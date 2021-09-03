A Blairsville man was jailed following a disturbance Wednesday morning in Burrell Township.
State police Troop A, Indiana, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said Matthew Lee Carl Wayne Tiger, 43, resisted arrest when he was taken into custody, after he reportedly had caused a disturbance along Maple Avenue Extension.
Greenfield said Troop A, Indiana Patrol Unit members were dispatched at 8:21 a.m. to Maple Avenue Extension, amid reports that Tiger was acting erratically, making threatening statements, and alarming other people in the area.
Greenfield said Tiger then fled on foot prior to troopers’ arrival. State police received a report that Tiger was walking out into traffic and impeding oncoming vehicles at the intersection of Sharps Hill Road and Old William Penn Highway.
After troopers arrived there, Greenfield said, Tiger was located and resisted arrest when taken into custody by a trooper and an officer with the Blairsville Police Department.
Tiger was charged with felony terroristic threats, misdemeanor resisting arrest and summary counts of disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness.
He was arraigned before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Bell Sr. and remanded to the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail, pending a preliminary hearing Sept. 22 at 10:40 a.m.