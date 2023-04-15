A 51-year-old Blairsville man has been sentenced to 33 months to eight years in a State Correctional Institution for a November 2022 stabbing at a residence along North Fourth and Oak streets in Indiana Borough.
Billy J. Fridley pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of possession of an instrument of crime in connection with the incident.
He was sentenced Friday by Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force, who also assessed costs and fines, and revoked parole and street time for a 2018 misdemeanor count of driving under the influence against Fridley.
Indiana Borough Police Department said Fridley was arrested some hours after a late afternoon incident in which a male in his late 30s was stabbed.
Police Chief Justin Schawl said the two men knew each other and Wednesday’s assault followed a past incident.
The victim’s name was not released, but some days later Ricky Wilcox, 38, told The Indiana Gazette that Wilcox had broken into his home, stabbed him multiple times, attacked his girlfriend and threatened their son, then nine months old.
“He kicked the door open,” Wilcox said. “He held us hostage. If we left, he was going to kill my baby.”
Wilcox said the incident lasted approximately 25 minutes.
Also Friday, Force sentenced Larry J. Kephart Jr., 47, of Brisbin, Clearfield County, to six to 23 months in Indiana County Jail for a felony count of possession with intent to deliver, a sentence that was paroled forthwith. He also was assessed costs and a fine.
Meanwhile, Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark tackled another long list of sentences for driving under the influence:
• Corey Bracken, 47, of Blairsville, placed on probation for six months.
• Kenneth Kralik, 48, of Aultman, placed on probation for six months, with the restrictive condition of serving 20 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
• Brandon M. Weston, 27, of Marion Center, was committed to Indiana County Jail for 96 hours, then placed on probation for six months less 96 hours but with 32 consecutive days to be spent on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
• Jay J. Valenti, 28, and Donovan T. Robinson, 21, each of White Township, and each committed to Indiana County Jail for 45 days, then placed on probation for five years less 45 days with 90 consecutive days to be spent on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
• Mark A. Hart, 22, of Marion Center, committed to Indiana County Jail for 48 hours to six months.
• Joey L. George, 44, of Altoona, committed to Indiana County Jail for 72 hours to six months.
• Matthew W. Porreca, 23, of White Township, committed to Indiana County Jail for 30 days to six months and paroled forthwith.
• Melissa D. Dillard, 27, of Clearfield, committed to Indiana County Jail for 90 days to five years.
All also were assessed costs and fines.