DERRY TOWNSHIP — A Blairsville man was killed early Thursday in a one-vehicle crash on Route 217 near Victory Street, not far from Cherry Street in the northern end of Derry Township, Westmoreland County.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Christopher M. Howe, 36, was northbound on Route 217 at 2:49 a.m. when his vehicle left the roadway, struck the east guiderail, crossed the highway, struck the west guiderail and went airborne, striking a tree and catching fire.
Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson said Deputy Coroner Joshua C. Zappone pronounced Howe dead at the scene of blunt force injuries at 3:50 a.m.
He also said investigators believe Howe was not wearing a seatbelt before he was ejected from the vehicle, and that speed was a factor in the incident.
Blairsville, Derry and Bradenville volunteer firefighters also were called to the scene by Westmoreland County dispatchers.
It is the second fatal crash locally this week, after a Monday crash that claimed a Marion Center truck driver in White Township.
Carson said toxicology results from Thursday’s crash will not be available for several weeks. He also said the Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home of New Florence is in charge of arrangements.