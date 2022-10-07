police car lights 1.jpg

DERRY TOWNSHIP — A Blairsville man was killed early Thursday in a one-vehicle crash on Route 217 near Victory Street, not far from Cherry Street in the northern end of Derry Township, Westmoreland County.

State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Christopher M. Howe, 36, was northbound on Route 217 at 2:49 a.m. when his vehicle left the roadway, struck the east guiderail, crossed the highway, struck the west guiderail and went airborne, striking a tree and catching fire.