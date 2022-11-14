NORTH APOLLO — An Indiana County man was fatally injured early Sunday when his car crashed on Hickory Nut Road in North Apollo, Armstrong County.
Kiskiminetas Township Police, which patrols North Apollo, and the Armstrong County Coroner’s office said Brady Bollinger, 27, of Blairsville, lost control of his 1989 Ford Mustang while traveling south on Hickory Nut Road at 2:15 a.m.
Investigators said the vehicle left the roadway, striking a mailbox then traveling up the driveway of 1862 Hickory Nut Road before hitting a tree and rolling over.
They said Bollinger was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:10 a.m. by Chief Deputy Armstrong County Coroner Robert Bellas.
The coroner’s office said the cause of death is multiple blunt force traumas and that toxicology will be done.
The coroner was requested to the scene at 2:38 a.m. Also dispatched to assist at the crash scene were North Apollo and Kiskiminetas Township volunteer firefighters, Station 51 Rescue from Vandergrift Volunteer Fire Department Number 1 and Apollo-based Medic 106 Ambulance.
Authorities said Sunday that no further information would be released. No information was available Sunday evening about funeral arrangements.
Kittanning Leader Times Managing Editor A.J. Panian contributed to this story.