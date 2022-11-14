NORTH APOLLO — An Indiana County man was fatally injured early Sunday when his car crashed on Hickory Nut Road in North Apollo, Armstrong County.

Kiskiminetas Township Police, which patrols North Apollo, and the Armstrong County Coroner’s office said Brady Bollinger, 27, of Blairsville, lost control of his 1989 Ford Mustang while traveling south on Hickory Nut Road at 2:15 a.m.

Kittanning Leader Times Managing Editor A.J. Panian contributed to this story.

