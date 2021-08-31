BLAIRSVILLE — A Blairsville man is free on $10,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. on charges that followed a high-speed pursuit into Westmoreland County.
Blairsville Police Chief Louis J. Sacco said Paul Lester Eckenroad IV, 32, ignored his officers and their emergency lights and siren when they attempted to stop him for an expired registration shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday.
Sacco said Eckenroad began to flee at a high rate of speed on South Walnut Street.
The pursuit continued into Derry Township where police said Eckenroad attempted to make a right turn onto Cherry Street and skidded off the road into wet grass, coming to a complete stop.
There, Sacco said, Eckenroad gave himself up, and officers found he had an outstanding traffic warrant.
After being lodged overnight in the Indiana County Jail, Eckenroad was arraigned at noon Monday before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless driving, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving without a license, driving an unregistered vehicle, having a faulty inspection sticker, and requiring an emissions inspection.