Court gavel 2

A former resident of Blairsville has pleaded guilty and been sentenced in federal court to 18 months’ imprisonment and one year of supervised release on his conviction of felony possession of a firearm and ammunition, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Thursday.

United States District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan imposed the sentence on Justin McConnell, 37, currently incarcerated at Indiana County Jail.

