Blairsville Borough Police are investigating two incidents of suspicious activity that happened between 4:30 am and 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the borough.
According to police, the first incident took place along East Brown Street around 4:30 a.m., when the homeowner’s security camera alerted the homeowner and captured video of an individual coming onto the property and porch.
Footage shows when the individual heard a dog begin to bark, he immediately left the property heading west on East Brown Street.
The second incident took place around 5:30 a.m. along Old Main Street. The homeowner heard a knock at the door, and turned on the porch light, hearing a male voice say “hello.” The homeowner did not answer the door and the individual left as soon as a dog began to bark.
At this time, it is unknown if both incidents are related.
If anyone has information pertaining to these incidents, please contact the Blairsville police at (724) 459-7555.