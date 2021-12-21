The Blairsville Borough Police Department said its officers have been investigating incidents of people passing counterfeit $100 bills to local merchants.
Police said one incident took place at Tractor Supply along North Morrow Street, while another occurred at Dollar General along South Morrow Street.
On Monday, BBPD released surveillance photos of an individual that is a person of interest, in this case at the Dollar General.
Blairsville officers are asking anyone who can identify the individual to contact the Blairsville Borough Police Department at (724) 459-7555.
The suspect’s photo can be found on The Indiana Gazette Online.