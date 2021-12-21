Surveillance video

Surveillance video shows a man who allegedly passed a counterfeit $100 to the Dollar General in Blairsville. Borough police said he also passed a phony $100 bill to Tractor Supply. Anyone with information about this individual is asked to call Blairsville Borough Police at (724) 459-7555.

 Courtesy Blairsville Borough Police Department

The Blairsville Borough Police Department said its officers have been investigating incidents of people passing counterfeit $100 bills to local merchants.

Police said one incident took place at Tractor Supply along North Morrow Street, while another occurred at Dollar General along South Morrow Street.

On Monday, BBPD released surveillance photos of an individual that is a person of interest, in this case at the Dollar General.

Blairsville officers are asking anyone who can identify the individual to contact the Blairsville Borough Police Department at (724) 459-7555.

The suspect’s photo can be found on The Indiana Gazette Online.

