The Blairsville Volunteer Fire Department has established a connection with Knox Box (www.knoxbox.com) to provide a means for the fire department to enter secured buildings and areas during emergencies.
The connection is being offered to commercial properties and multi-unit residential buildings in Blairsville as well as areas where the Blairsville department is the local firefighting unit.
According to the Blairsville department’s post on Facebook, when businesses and structures are unoccupied and alarms dispatch the fire department to the address, or someone sees or smells an odor coming from a structure, an installed Knox Box allows the fire department entry with a key of the property owner’s choice, saving both time and damage to the structure.
Blairsville fire officials posted that Knox Boxes are also commonly used in homes that may be occupied by individuals who may need assistance often but cannot make it to the door to unlock it for first responders through their residential Knox Boxes.
They said many businesses already provide the fire department with keys to their businesses in case of alarms or emergencies, which has made for quite a hefty key ring for them.
They said the Knox Box program will allow fire department personnel to utilize a single key, simplifying and ultimately improving their ability to access buildings in a timely manner during times of need.
Blairsville fire officials said Knox Boxes may be ordered with or without tamper switches that can be wired into an existing security system for an additional layer of security.
Those interested may reach out to Chief Zach Dixon at (724) 289-3525, or send the department a request through Facebook Messenger with any questions about Knox Boxes or how to order one.
Upon installation, the Blairsville Volunteer Fire Department posted, a fire department official will be on-site to ensure they know what key(s) one chooses to place in the Knox Box and how they would like the fire department to come into the building in case of emergency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.