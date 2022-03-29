A Blairsville woman faces a preliminary hearing on charges stemming from a police chase in the wee hours of March 18.
Nicole Lickenfelt, 35, is awaiting a hearing before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. on a felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, 24 misdemeanor counts of use and/or possession of drug paraphernalia and a series of summary traffic counts including two failures to observe stop signs.
At or about 1:07 a.m., Blairsville Borough Police Chief Louis J. Sacco said, officers from his department observed a vehicle traveling north on North Walnut Street with a faulty passenger-side head lamp.
He said police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, which Lickenfelt was driving, by activating the emergency lights and siren.
However, he said, the driver refused to pull over, proceeding at a high rate of speed to the Route 22 westbound on-ramp.
Sacco said the vehicle failed to observe the stop sign at Routes 217 and 22 and proceeded on Route 22 at a high rate of speed.
He said the vehicle then attempted to make a left onto Auction Barn Road, failing to stop at the stop sign, and lost control striking a Do Not Enter Sign, which rendered the vehicle inoperable.
Once the operator and her passenger were secured, Sacco said police found drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle.
Subsequently, he said, police obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and more drug paraphernalia was found.