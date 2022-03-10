PITTSBURGH — A Blairsville woman has been sentenced to 3½ years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for defrauding her employer in her role as bookkeeper for an Indiana medical office.
The U.S. Attorney’s office in Pittsburgh said Sandra Jo Doak, 63, embezzled funds totaling approximately $592,833 from the medical office of Matthew Klain, using that money for personal expenses such as sporting events and travel.
U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung said Doak also concealed the embezzled income from the Internal Revenue Service on her personal income tax returns between 2014 and 2019, and was ordered by U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon to pay $123,849 to the IRS in restitution.
In imposing the sentence, Chung’s office said Bissoon considered the seriousness of the offenses and financial impact upon the medical practice and its employees.
Evidence produced when Doak pleaded guilty in August 2021 showed she engaged in deceptive acts to conceal the embezzlement of $536,887.21 in unauthorized checks written by Doak to herself; $26,519.26 in unauthorized checks written by Doak for personal expenditures; and $29,426.83 in unauthorized checks used to pay for Doak’s personal expenses on the Klain office’s credit card.
Assistant United States Attorney Gregory C. Melucci prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Internal Revenue Service, Pennsylvania State Police and the Indiana County District Attorney’s office conducted the investigation that led to that prosecution.