RAYNE TOWNSHIP — A state police fire marshal is investigating an early morning fire that caused extensive damage to a two-story house along Chambersville Road.
A man and woman sleeping there escaped without injury and are getting assistance from the Red Cross, but a pet cat was reported missing this morning.
“We had essentially a 20-by-20 room in the living room area fully involved,” Creekside Volunteer Fire Company Chief Cody Hitchings said this morning.
“The damage is extensive to the first and second floors in the first half of the house. Everything from the middle of the house to the back is fine,” he said.
It took an hour and a half to bring the 2:40 a.m. fire under control, with fire crews still on the scene four hours after the first dispatch was issued.
“We had some problem getting into the walls and into the roof,” Hitchings said.
Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department was called by Indiana County Emergency Management to assist Creekside, as were Indiana Fire Association, Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department and Clymer Volunteer Fire Company.
Citizens’ Ambulance Service and Indiana County’s hazardous materials Team 900 also were dispatched.
“Arriving crews from (Creekside and Marion Center) went to work, pulling two 1ﾾ-inch hose lines (for) knocking the bulk of the fire down,” Marion Center later posted on Facebook. “Meanwhile (Indiana) Ladder 101 arrived extending their ladder to the roof, at that point exterior crews proceeded to interior operations while (other Indiana) units worked on the roof.”
As is often the case in rural Indiana County, getting water is the hard part of fighting a fire, but Hitchings said units did not run out of water.
“Over three-quarters of our service area does not have hydrants,” the Creekside chief said. “We actually pulled water from Crooked Creek in Chambersville, as well as the pond at Johnston’s (Nursery). Once we got a handle on (the fire) we switched over to the hydrant.”