LIGONIER — A Bolivar-area man has been arrested on charges that he tried to kidnap a young woman who was running through Ligonier Borough and Ligonier Township on the morning of Jan. 8.
The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office and Ligonier Valley Police Department announced the arrest Friday of Frank Springer, 55, of Fairfield Township, Westmoreland County.
Springer is being charged with attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint and criminal coercion.
According to police and detectives working with District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli, the victim said the suspect passed her on state Route 381, then turned around and stopped his vehicle.
The woman told investigators he walked toward her with a revolver in his hand and tried to coerce her to come to him by firing a shot near her. Police said the suspect threw her phone into the creek and attempted to force her into his vehicle.
Investigators said the victim fought back and pushed the gun away from her as the suspect fired several rounds. They said a passerby intervened and the suspect fled in what video surveillance and witness accounts identified as Springer’s 1995 Buick Le Sabre.
As of late Friday, Springer was awaiting arraignment before Ligonier Magisterial District Judge Denise S. Thiel.