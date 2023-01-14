handcuffs.jpg

LIGONIER — A Bolivar-area man has been arrested on charges that he tried to kidnap a young woman who was running through Ligonier Borough and Ligonier Township on the morning of Jan. 8.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office and Ligonier Valley Police Department announced the arrest Friday of Frank Springer, 55, of Fairfield Township, Westmoreland County.

