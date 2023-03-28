Court gavel

A Bolivar man has been sentenced to up to five years in a state correctional institution for a multitude of theft and other charges dating to 2020.

Clifford B. Camut, 29, was sentenced by Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark for charges that included possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, retail theft, disorderly conduct, theft, attempted theft, burglary and possession of instruments of crime.

