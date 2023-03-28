A Bolivar man has been sentenced to up to five years in a state correctional institution for a multitude of theft and other charges dating to 2020.
Clifford B. Camut, 29, was sentenced by Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark for charges that included possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, retail theft, disorderly conduct, theft, attempted theft, burglary and possession of instruments of crime.
In January 2022, Blairsville Police Chief Louis J. Sacco said, Camut and Brittany Dawn Arcurio, 36, of Robinson, were identified on surveillance video after the theft of $1,400 and damage to video machines at the Blue Diamond along East Market Street in Blairsville.
Arcurio pleaded guilty on March 17 of this year before Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force to conspiracy charges and is scheduled for sentencing on April 28. She is free until then on $10,000 unsecured bond.
Also Monday, Clark sentenced Warren D. Hubbard, 35, of Rossiter, to three months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail and paroled him forthwith, and assessed a fine, on terroristic threats and simple assault charges stemming from a September 2022 incident in Canoe Township.